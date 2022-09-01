COLORADO SPRINGS — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

This Month FOX21 is supporting Rocky Mountain Pig Jig, which chose its beneficiary as Nephcure Kidney International. The Pig Jig, started in Tampa, Florida and the Rocky Mountain Pig Jig started four years ago. The event is an all-day festival, featuring live music, beer, and amateur barbeque competition. Competitors cook meat all day and night for multiple categories.

Saturday, September 10 is when the Pig Jig takes place, at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry at Northgate Boulevard and I-25. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one ticket comes with drink tickets and access to the festivities. You can buy tickets on the Rocky Mountain Pig Jig website.

Nephcure Kidney International is the organization that benefits from funds raised by the Pig Jig. The organization funds research on rare protein-spilling diseases, to develop treatments for Nephrotic Syndrome.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit, click here to nominate them for future months.