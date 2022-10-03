(SPONSORED) — Every day during FOX21 Morning News, the FOX21 Storm Team shows you how accurate our Colorado Springs forecast was from the day before. If we get the forecast correct within 3 degrees (plus or minus), our friends at WireNut Home Services will donate $30 to a charity, and FOX21 will match that donation.

This month FOX21 is supporting Community Partnership Family Resource Center, whose goal is to strengthen families so that they are self-reliant and fully functional. The Resource Center provides families with resources, services, and opportunities to meet their needs. The Resource Center hosts playgroups, GED classes, cooking classes, one-on-one in-house visitation, parenting workshops, and in-school programming.

More information can be found on their website, they also have a new community center in the 700 block of Gold Hill Place in Woodland Park.