COLORADO SPRINGS — The Vincent Jackson Memorial Golf Tournament will host its second annual tournament at the Eisenhower Golf Club on June 17.











Tournament entry includes green fees, cart, range balls, apparel, food and beverages.

Proceeds from this tournament will benefit the Salute to Scholars program, which supports higher education for military dependents graduating from Widefield and Mesa Ridge High School.

Vincent Jackson was a three-time NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver for 12 years. He played for the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vincent was proud of his military upbringing and his father’s 22 years of service in the U.S. Army, according to the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. His father’s final stop was in Fort Carson.

Jackson launched the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation in November 2012. The foundation’s mission is to provide support to military families, focusing on the educational emotional and physical health of children. The foundation says the mission is, “especially close to Vincent’s heart because he knows what it’s like growing up in a military family.” Jackson wanted his organization to help military parents maintain close relationships with their kids, “no matter the physical distance that may separate them.”

To participate in the golf tournament, you can register online here.