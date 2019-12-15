2019 Christmas Gifts for Women by FOX21

COLORADO SPRINGS— Shopping for a special woman in your life can be hard. Here are some gifts the FOX21 crew is giving out this year.

Meteorologist Dee Cortez is spreading holiday cheer with the Sleep & Glow.

It’s a one-of-a-kind pillow that helps fight nighttime wrinkles.

For stuffers, she is gifting nyl Skincare; a vegan-friendly skincare line devoted to keeping harmful chemicals out of your daily routine.

Other unique gifts can be found at Sunshine & Glitter. A company that helps you keep your sparkle throughout the holiday season while protecting the environment.

She’s also making sure her friends and family are ready for any adventure by gifting them the Necklet, A clasp that keeps necklaces from getting tangled.

Daniela Leon is keeping it simple this year by shopping at Ulta.

They have holiday stuffers for $5 and deals on skincare lines like Mario Badescu.

Her advice is to shop both online and in-person to get your hands on the best deals.