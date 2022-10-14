Maximoose Auditions: Be the next SOCO CW Mascot

SOCO CW Moose Mascot auditions

Would you like to be the next SOCO CW Mascot?

Auditions are Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. All those interested in auditioning must first apply online.

This part-time position performs as the SOCO CW Moose Mascot at the station and for outside appearances. The ideal candidate has experience as a mascot, possesses excellent non-verbal communication skills, is athletic and physically fit, and has a creative and humorous personality.

The Mascot must also possess the ability to solve problems within a fast-paced, high-pressure corporate environment. The Mascot will collaborate with all departments to ensure the fulfillment of company goals and the support of company philosophies.

Please email tdermit@kxrm.com or jdmuller@kxrm.com with any questions.