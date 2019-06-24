Matt Meister

Matt has a lengthy history of forecasting weather in Colorado Springs and southern Colorado. From the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires, to post-fire flooding, the Holly tornado and numerous high plains blizzards – Matt says “it’s really about the impacts weather causes to people, not the how and why. My forecasts focus on what the weather means for the people living in it.”

Matt has received numerous awards for his coverage of weather in southern Colorado:

Associated Press Best Weathercast: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012

Colorado Broadcasters Association Best Meteorologist: 2011

Colorado Broadcasters Association Broadcast Citizen of the Year: 2011

Matt has also won numerous other local “Best of” awards:

Colorado Springs Independent Best Local TV News Personality: 2012, 2013

Colorado Springs Independent Best Local Twitterer: 2012

Colorado Springs Gazette Best TV News Hottie: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011

Matt’s work history includes time at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder. He’s a published author of several scientific papers, focused on his research of thunderstorms as part of an automated forecasting and tracking system. The NCAR Thunderstorm AutoNowcaster was deployed to Sydney, Australia and was used to forecast thunderstorms during the Summer Olympic Games in 2000. Components of that system are integrated into thunderstorm analysis tools in local National Weather Service offices across the country today.

All of Matt’s education and professional experience resides along the Front Range. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics from Metro State in Denver.

Matt worked as the weekend meteorologist at KGWN-TV, the CBS affiliate in Cheyenne, Wyoming before arriving in Colorado Springs at KRDO NewsChannel 13 in September of 2001 as the weekend meteorologist. In April of 2005 Matt was promoted to the weekday evening meteorologist and later in the year became the chief meteorologist. In October of the same year Matt was the first meteorologist in southern Colorado to be recognized as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society.

Matt left television to join School District 49 as the director of communications in 2014. Matt led District 49 marketing, communication, public relations and media relations efforts through a transparent, two-way communication strategy. Matt helped lead the district’s continuous improvement and process development efforts. The District 49 communications department received numerous Colorado School Public Relations Association Awards, including two Medallion Awards for overall excellence under his leadership.

Matt is blessed to live in Colorado Springs with his wife Misty and his two children. He enjoys cooking, playing guitar, and a number of outdoor activities including hunting and skiing. Matt donates time as volunteer youth sports coach, at his church, and a number of non-profit organizations.

Matt loves personally interacting with viewers, whether it’s at the grocery store or online.