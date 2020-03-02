Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year

Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  83
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Banning Lewis Academy CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Cross Fellowship Church District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. Family of Christ First Lutheran Church First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church Navigators Headquarters New Life Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Pueblo Dist. 70 Rock Family Church Rocky Mountain PACE Schriever Air Force Base St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year

Masters Report

by: DOUG FERGUSON

Posted: / Updated:

Tiger Woods tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is among four players from the top 10 who are skipping the Mexico Championship next week, a World Golf Championships event with no cut and a $10.5 million purse.

Woods, who tied for 10th last year at Chapultepec Golf Club but was never in serious contention, did not offer a reason and was vague when asked about his schedule this week. He shot 73 in the morning at the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host.

“I’ve been so busy with this event and trying to deal with all the little things that I haven’t really focused on next week,” Woods said.

Brooks Koepka is skipping for the second time in three years, the first time by choice. He had a wrist injury in 2018, and Koepka will be playing his hometown Honda Classic the following week.

Also skipping Mexico City from the top 10 are Justin Rose for the second straight year and Patrick Cantlay, who is having elective surgery on his septum next week to be ready for The Players Championship and the weeks leading to the Masters.

Three other players from the top 50 are not playing — Rickie Fowler is missing for the first time, Henrik Stenson is missing for the second time in three years. and Jason Day has never played in the Mexico Championship.

Koepka, Rose and Stenson have not finished among the top 25, while Fowler’s best result was a tie for 16th.

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, decided to play after his tie for ninth last week at Pebble Beach moved him back into the top 50.

Woods will have played only twice going into the Florida Swing that begins his run to the Masters, at Torrey Pines and Riviera. Still unclear is his schedule leading to Augusta National.

He skipped the Honda Classic last year. He was planning to play at Bay Hill last year until taking a week off with nagging pain in the neck area. A year ago, he played The Players Championship and Match Play before going to the Masters, where he won for his 15th major.

The field will not be set until Monday. Players still can qualify through the top 50 in the world ranking or the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local