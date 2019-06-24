While going to college, Maria Parmigiani had an internship for a morning show that lit the fire for her future career. After graduating, she accepted a job in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the CW star. There she worked alongside morning reporters on the four-hour morning newscast, co-hosted morning radio, and created videos.

Maria then found her way south to Tucson, Arizona, where she co-hosted the Tucson Morning Blend. She worked alongside some very talented people.

She took a break from TV for a few years to spend time with family. Now that she’s back, she is excited to highlight all the amazing things in Colorado Springs.

As a Midwest girl surrounded by cornfields and cows…she appreciates the mountains of Colorado Springs.