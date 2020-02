In this week’s Maria Did That- she tries the splits. Heading to Kinetic Gymnastics she tries her best to keep up with the 8- 14 year old girls. Does she do it? Click the video to find out.

For more information on Kinetic Gymnastics

Special thanks to: Braelyn Brandt, Jennifer Ruffennach, Emily Ruffennach, Olivia Lopez, Lindsay Mirabella, Reagan Lanning, and Michael Pinter.