Zoom Room is an in-person dog training facility that provides expertise on all things related to dogs and dog care. Their training concept is to be engaging and is developed around positive reinforcement techniques. Their mission is not to train dogs, but rather train the humans who love them. Zoom Room puts emphasis on socialization for both dogs and their owners by offering puppy, obedience, agility and enrichment classes.



To get started, click here! –> Zoom Room