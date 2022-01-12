Zoom Room Dog Training now open in Colorado Springs!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Are you thinking about bringing a new dog into the family this year? Whether you’re adopting or shopping, the new Zoom Room in Colorado Springs can assist you with training your new companion!

Zoom Room in Colorado Springs offers indoor positive dog training in group or private classes, including agility, puppy training, obedience, therapy dog training, dog tricks, scent class, Pup-lates®, and more.

Ready to take the next step and get your pupper trained up with Zoom Room? Head to their website, zoomroom.com, or go ahead and visit them at 2360 Montebello Square Drive, Suite E Colorado Springs, CO 80918.