Ziggi’s Coffee is spreading the love throughout the entire month of February through their “Season of Love” campaign. Ziggi’s Season of Love is a way to show their customers how much they mean with various deals and limited-time offers to feel the love all month long.

What deals can customers look forward to for the rest of February:

Get More on Mondays – BOGO 50% off any drink

Wake up Wednesdays – FREE extra shot of espresso in any espresso-based drink and chai lattes

Sticker Saturdays – FREE limited-edition sticker while supplies last

For more information about Ziggi’s Coffee, check out their website by clicking here.