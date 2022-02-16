Ziggi’s Coffee is spreading the love throughout the entire month of February through their “Season of Love” campaign. Ziggi’s Season of Love is a way to show their customers how much they mean with various deals and limited-time offers to feel the love all month long.
What deals can customers look forward to for the rest of February:
- Get More on Mondays – BOGO 50% off any drink
- Wake up Wednesdays – FREE extra shot of espresso in any espresso-based drink and chai lattes
- Sticker Saturdays – FREE limited-edition sticker while supplies last
