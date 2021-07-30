Zerorez Carpet Cleaning’s 3-step process is making a difference in Colorado Springs homes

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

They’re family-owned and operated and going 20 years strong. Plus, they’re the “original no-residue carpet cleaner”.
Zerorez Carpet Cleaning is a carpet and living surfaces cleaning business changing the way you think about cleaning! Shane Karren, the Co-Owner of Zerorez, joins Dee Cortez in the Loving Living Local studio to show us the difference Zerorez makes in your carpet.

For more information go to: zerorezcoloradosprings.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak