Zerorez Carpet Cleaning is here to put you at ease with their cleaning process!

Zerorez Carpet Cleaning prides itself on the fact that they leave nothing in your carpet and upholstery that doesn’t belong there, like stains, smells, and germs that you can’t help but notice. Shane Karren, the co-owner of Zerorez, joined Loving Living Local’s Nova outside the studio with a demonstration that you have to see to believe.

Don’t miss the deals with Zerorez either; right now, they are offering $33 a room for an unlimited number of areas for February!

For more information, go to: zerorezcoloradosprings.com or call (719)895-2121.