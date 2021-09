Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

ZeroRez Carpet Cleaning is a business focused on carpet and living surfaces. They take clean to a whole new level thanks to their 3-step process and unique solution, which includes; electrolyzed oxidative water that gives the water properties of a soap without the harmful effects of soap residues.

Shane Karren, the co-owner of Zerorez, joins Loving Living Local to show us just how big of a difference ZeroRez makes on our carpet.

For more information go to: zerorezcoloradosprings.com