Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Zerorez Carpet Cleaning is a carpet and living surfaces cleaning business changing the way you think about cleaning!

Shane Karren, the co-owner of Zerorez, joins Loving Living Local with Krista Witiak showing us how you have to feel the Zerorez difference to believe it.

For more information go to: zerorezcoloradosprings.com