( Colorado )

Loving Living Local had a mid week music treat with Zan Fiskum, whose first release received over 2.8 million streams on Spotify alone. Fiskum looks ahead with excitement to the debut of her second record, “Forbidden Art,” which was released in Feb. 2023 with a local show in Denver happening on Wednesday, March 15.

Showcasing Zan’s range, this project beautifully exposes her maturity not only as a songwriter and vocalist but also as an individual, as she conveys the stories of her life with resilience and grit.

Joining Zan at Wednesday’s Globe Hall Denver show is Lauren Frihauf who will be opening the evening. You might recognize Lauren from Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice,” where she made it to the Knockout Rounds on Teams Gwen and Legend.

For more information on Wednesday’s show and to check out Lauren and Zan’s music, head to their websites.