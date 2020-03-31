Yum! Skirted Heifer is still ready to take your take-out order

Would you like some delicious take-out? Skirted Heifer is open for to-go orders. This morning we are getting a behind-the-scenes look at how all this delicious food is made.
To learn more, visit: SkirtedHeifer.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Would you like some delicious take-out? Skirted Heifer is open for to-go orders. This morning we are getting a behind-the-scenes look at how all this delicious food is made.
To learn more, visit: SkirtedHeifer.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.