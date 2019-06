Yum! Kabob Kaboose is here for Food Truck Thursdays

Yum! It’s Thursday, and you know what that means! Another food truck has rolled in and it smells fantastic.

Today we feature Kabob Kaboose, known for their delicious chicken and waffles and of course, kabobs.

Mia chats with owner, Corey Council, on what makes Kabob Kaboose a local favorite.

To learn more, follow Kabob Kaboose on Instagram and Facebook.