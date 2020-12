Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Shoe shining is not a lost art. This morning, YouTube star Jason Dorn chats with us about how shoe shining led him to millions of views from all over the world.

Be sure to watch Jason’s videos on YouTube, just search for Jason Dornstar, and to learn more, visit: TeamShineForce.com