Your donation can help our homeless youth get through a cold Winter

The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals want to give back to the community. They are focused on helping the homeless youth in Colorado Springs get through a quickly approaching Winter.

Matt Kubiak, and Paige Stuart are in studio this morning raising awareness about the need to help homeless youth.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

Stewart Title – Briargate

Remax Team Secundy

Springs Dance

Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium

Balance Chiropractic

Axis Business Technologies