Your donation can help our homeless youth get through a cold Winter

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals want to give back to the community. They are focused on helping the homeless youth in Colorado Springs get through a quickly approaching Winter.

Matt Kubiak, and Paige Stuart are in studio this morning raising awareness about the need to help homeless youth.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

Stewart Title – Briargate
Remax Team Secundy
Springs Dance
Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium
Balance Chiropractic
Axis Business Technologies

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins