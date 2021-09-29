Your credit score CAN and should be better… Here’s why!

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/NEXSTAR) – Police in Fort Worth, Texas, have arrested a man in connection with three dismembered bodies found in a burning dumpster last week.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was identified as a possible suspect after officers spotted his Jeep in surveillance footage on the day of the dumpster fire. The Jeep was later observed at a hotel in Euless, Texas, where surveillance footage showed one of the motel's residents moving "plastic bins with what we believe to be body parts of our victims" into the car, Sgt. Joe Loughman of the Fort Worth Police said at a news conference.