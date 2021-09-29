Your credit score CAN and should be better… Here’s why!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Credit scores are important and you can improve yours. It can make a big difference in how much interest you pay. You can do simple things to boost your score.

The concept of a credit score can seem like just a random number that only financial institutions understand. But here’s the rub, it can make a big difference in how much you pay for credit. Yep, it may seem abstract, but that number can mean the difference between getting the advertised “as low as” rate, versus a rate that’s quite a bit higher. Getting the lower rate can save a bundle when you’re financing a house, or car, or even applying for a personal loan. Your credit score can also help or hurt your quest for an apartment or a job. Ideally, you’ll want to aim for a score above 750, which is considered a very good score.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak