Credit scores are important and you can improve yours. It can make a big difference in how much interest you pay. You can do simple things to boost your score.
The concept of a credit score can seem like just a random number that only financial institutions understand. But here’s the rub, it can make a big difference in how much you pay for credit. Yep, it may seem abstract, but that number can mean the difference between getting the advertised “as low as” rate, versus a rate that’s quite a bit higher. Getting the lower rate can save a bundle when you’re financing a house, or car, or even applying for a personal loan. Your credit score can also help or hurt your quest for an apartment or a job. Ideally, you’ll want to aim for a score above 750, which is considered a very good score.
Your credit score CAN and should be better… Here’s why!
