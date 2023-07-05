(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs is teaming up with Fountain Community Metcalf Park Market to host a Family Fun Day on July 15! This Makers Market is all about your youth. LaBrisa Jimenez, Founder of Young Entrepreneurs, and Ms. Diane Redden sit down with Host Krista Witiak to shed light on the upcoming fundraiser and how your kids can get involved.

Young Entrepreneurs is hosting a fundraiser and raffle where proceeds go to help keep events and create scholarships for the 17-year-olds grandfathering out of the group.

Join the Young Entrepreneurs of Colorado Springs on Facebook and get more information on the group, or if you’d like, you can email LaBrisa Jimenez at young.Entrepreneurs.cos@gmail.com!