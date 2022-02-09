You’ll need a big appetite for the BIG game with Parry’s Pizza… and a pretzel bigger than Keni’s head

The General Manager, Ericka Villeza, with Parry’s Sliceria & Taps South, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to share some delicious news ahead of Super Bowl Sunday!

Whether you’re dining in, taking out or ordering delivery, Parry’s has an awesome menu of pizza, wings, calzones, sandwiches, burgers, salads and more to choose from. The “Big Game” is this Sunday, and Parry’s will be offering a massive deal for guests with an $11.99 Large 1-Topping pizza! This deal is so good, we can only offer it a few times a year.

Parry’s Pizza has three locations across Colorado Springs to serve the entire community!

