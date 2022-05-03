75% of American’s are not aware of the term “gaslighting” and many don’t realize they are victims.

Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist and Author, Darlene Lancer, talked to Keni Mac about the behaviors and symptoms of gaslighting. She also touches on the recovery methods for victims.



Get Darlene’s book, “Dating, Loving, and Leaving a Narcissist”. You can find that book and more on her website whatiscodependency.com.





Gaslighting Symptoms:

– Significant self-doubt and frequently second-guessing yourself

– Being made to feel crazy, overly sensitive or wrong

– Feeling confused, isolated and depressed

– Apologizing or making excuses for a partner’s behavior

– Feeling that something isn’t right

Gaslighting Recovery:

– Get information

– Come out of denial

– Identify and write down the perpetrator’s behavior pattern

– Detach

– Don’t take comments made to you personally. Realize that you’re not the cause of the gaslighting behavior and that it’s untrue

– Don’t isolate yourself!

– Get support