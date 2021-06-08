You could be “Winnin with Hinnen” when buying your next home

Amanda Hinnen and Ben Kashou are real estate professionals representing both buyers and sellers in the Colorado Springs market. The two experts made a stop in the Loving Living Local studio to talk all things Keller Williams Premier and the events the Winnin’ with Hinnen team has up their sleeve.
With help from V-pix, Benton Capital and International Granite, the crew is preparing for the Palmer Lake Festival on the Fourth extravaganza. The whole family is welcome to enjoy a day in the outdoors with live music, food, drinks, bouncy houses and fun activities for the kids. Sponsorships and donations are still being accepted.

To find out more about the event, “Winnin with Hinnen”, and the Keller Williams Premier team, head to their website: Winnin with Hinnen

