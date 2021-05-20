As growing season is in full effect, don’t you wish you could have palisade peaches all year round?Well, if you’re like us and the answer is “yes!”, you can learn how to jar those babies right here in Colorado Springs! Bear Creek Nature Center Interpretive Program Coordinator tells us all about the classes available to learn how to pickle and can!
You can “pickle” and you can “can” in Colorado Springs!
by: Keni MacPosted:
