Yoga fashion delivered right to your door

Living Local

by: Claudia Garofalo

Posted: / Updated:

Summer can be the hardest time to stay in shape or even find the motivation to get to the gym. But what if you had a super cute workout outfit that was sent directly to your house.

Our friend Hally Paulson, Playful Fitness, joins us this morning to tell us all about Yoga Club. She has has good tips on how to find that motivation you need to workout.

To learn more about Hally, visit: PlayfulFitness.org

To join Yoga Club, visit: YogaClub.com

—————————————————————————————————————————–

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins