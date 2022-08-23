Yobel is an ethical fashion boutique in downtown Colorado Springs where consumers can shop and buy in confidenidence from carefully vetted local and global fashion brands! They believe that when people and the planet are prioritized, we all profit. Krista Witiak met with owner Emily Ross at Yobel to find out what the boutique is all about and take a look at the clothes and accessories.

At Yobel, you can find everything for men and women from hats to shoes, jewelry, fragrances, bags and of course clothing. You’ll also find local art in the shop, where they feature a different local artist each month. All you have to do is look up!

Check out Yobel online and on social media via Facebook and Instagram.