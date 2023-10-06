(SPONSORED) — The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region’s Holiday 5K Series kicks off with the 15th annual Creepy Crawl on October 28th at Palmer Lake Park. The Creepy Crawl 5K and Kids Monster Dash is a fun event for the entire family, whether you walk, run, or just enjoy the fun. Plus, it’s more than just a race; get ready for costume contests, games, trick or treating, a fun DJ, and more! Kate Noonan, Special Events Director, explains how you can join the YMCA for one, two, or all three races.

The YMCA is a non-profit that strives to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. So for this Fundraising event, all the funds will go right back into programs that support their cause.

To learn more or sign up for any of the upcoming 5K’s, head to ppymca.org.