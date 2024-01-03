(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Wild Blue Cats have teamed up with Wyatt’s Pub in Rockrimmon to host restaurant nights.

Sabrina and Tracy from Wild Blue Cats spoke with Nova about how Wyatt’s Pub let them do restaurant nights a few times per year. The pub gives Wid Blue Cats 10% off food and beverage from each person who mentions Wild Blue. Restaurant nights are every Tuesday in the month of January, and they also have a bonus Tuesday planned! This includes to-go orders and alcohol too!

Sabrina and Tracey brought in three kittens on Wednesday’s show. Digitek is the 10,000th adoptable kitten available at Wild Blue Cats and will be getting neutered later this week.

Wild Blue Cats are always looking for volunteers and fosters to help at the Black Forest location, no matter how much time you can donate.

Wild Blue Cats is located in the Black Forest area of northeast Colorado Springs, nestled in the woods where not only do the cats enjoy their beautiful habitat, but so do the volunteers, adopters, and visitors.

For more information head to the Wild Blue Cats website at wbcats.org.