Writer, Letisha Jackson, aims to heal sisterhood with raw memoir, “Woman to Woman: Letters from Wives to Mistresses”

Letisha Jackson is changing the perspective on adultery. From the husband to wife betrayal, to the “woman to woman” betrayal, in-depth letters are shared in her recently released memoir, “Woman to Woman: Letters from Wives to Mistresses.”

Keni Mac catches up with the Writer and Women’s Empowerment Advocate to hear how she believes this destructive “woman to woman” betrayal is keeping our sisterhood fractured and how she plans to help heal the sisterhood.

Learn how you can get your hands on “Woman to Woman: Letters from Wives to Mistresses” by heading to Jackson’s website: http://www.letishajackson.com

