(SPONSORED) — Wrap up your summer in small-town Colorado with country music and a free county fair! On the last Friday of Lincoln County’s free Fair and Rodeo, they are hosting the Colorado Prairie Music Fest featuring Oklahoma’s famous Southall Band at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo, Colorado, on Friday, August 11.

Mark your calendars and join everyone at the Lincoln County Fair for a night of unforgettable music, Southall! Tickets cost just $30 and are on sale now at Eventbrite.

For more information, visit seelincolncounty.com. The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo is on the fairgrounds at 33747 County Road 2W, Hugo, CO 80821.