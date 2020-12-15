World-renowned keyboardist Mike Garson talks about the importance of music

World-renowned keyboardist Mike Garson has played with some of music’s biggest names including David Bowie.

He joins us this morning to discuss just how important music-making can be in times of uncertainty. He can inspire your audience to bring the joy of playing the piano into their homes with Playground Sessions, whether it be as a holiday gift for the aspiring musician in their life, or as a way to make good on that New Year’s resolution to learn how to play. 
Mike is hosting and performing in a virtual concert on January 8th featuring dozens of David Bowie alumni performers, as well as a number of well-known singers and musicians to be announced later this week. 

To learn more, visit: MikeGarson.com

