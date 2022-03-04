Boss Babe Networking stopped by Loving Living Local to highlight the incredible talent of cultural performers that are gearing up for the “Women of the World Showcase” on March 8th.



Kristen Sharpe, the Founder of Boss Babe Networking, has organized the event to bring women from cultures across the globe to the forefront. The event is taking place at Epiphany in Colorado Springs on March 8th for International Women’s Day.



To learn more, click here: Boss Babe Networking, “Women of the World Showcase”