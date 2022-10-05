(SPONSORED) — ‘Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything… pumpkin! Miners Pumpkin Patch is a family-friendly event happening every Saturday in October at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. Krista Witiak went to the local non-profit to see what to expect and all the fun fall activities!

Miners Pumpkin Patch is the primary fundraiser for the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, your local, non-profit history museum.

Head to minerspumpkinpatch.com to purchase your tickets for a good mix of activities for all ages!