Wirenut and FOX21’s weather team have teamed up to bring you the 3-degree guarantee. This month, the recipient of the donation goes to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

This morning, we chat with Bob McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, and Trent Urban, President, Wirenut Home Services, about the work Mt. Carmel does and how it helps veterans in need. Trent also presents Mt. Carmel with the donation check.

To learn more, visit: VeteransCenter.org