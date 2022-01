Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

So far, we’ve had a relatively mild winter; however, historically, the most snowfall happens during the next two months, and keeping your car safe and running may be plaguing your mind — especially after Wednesday’s ice! Krista Witiak went over to Phil Long Ford of Motor City for winter tips to help get your vehicle prepared for winter inside and out.

For more information, head on over to PhilLongFordColorado.com.