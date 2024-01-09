(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s not even mid-January yet, and we’re already being treated to the delightful combination of freezing temperatures and snow, just like we always get in Colorado. Despite the chilly temperatures, many Coloradans refuse to let the cold hinder their outdoor adventures. Hiking expert Bob Falcone of Hiking Bob shares valuable tips on preparing for winter recreation.

Outdoor recreation Q&A:

What kind of clothing and boots are needed for outdoor recreation? Dress in layers. Waterproof, insulated boots are a must. Headwear and gloves are a good idea when hitting the trails. Is it hard to snowshoe? The short answer is no, but it does take a little getting used to. Make sure you get the right size for your weight. Where can I go snowshoeing? Mueller State Park, Gold Camp Road, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, and Staunton State Park.

Visit Hiking Bob’s website at hikingbob.com.