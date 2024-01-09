(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Consider The Broadmoor for your winter staycation in 2024!

Experience the perfect winter getaway in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor, offering a diverse range of activities and exquisite dining. In addition, The Broadmoor has exciting plans to host new culinary events and programming that will take you through time, wine, and whiskey to start the year. Krista Heinicke, Director of Public Relations, presents January’s culinary offerings as The Broadmoor’s Meet The Maker series continues.

The Meet The Maker program aims to highlight local spirits and wines with a series of whiskey and wine pairing dinners planned throughout the resort restaurants.

The Forbes Triple Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond resort begins the year with a step back in time as it turns back the clock and menus to the 1920s with its Roaring Twenties Weekend on January 19-21, 2024. This special weekend celebrates the fun and food of the roaring 20s but without the Prohibition laws.

