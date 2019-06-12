William Shatner talks new show “UnXplained”

William Shatner chats about his new show “UnXplained” set to premier this Summer on the History Channel.

He also talks about being part of the line up at AlienCon 2019 in Los Angeles.

To learn more about Aliencon, visit: TheAlienCon.com

