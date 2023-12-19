(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Wild Goose Meeting House is located in downtown Colorado Springs, which is a perfect location for breakfast, lunch and even after-work drinks.

Co-owner Abbey Mobolade and Scheffer Wade invited Nova down to experience what The Wild Goose Meeting House has to offer.

Community really does happen at The Wild Goose Meeting House, with people hanging with friends, getting work projects done, attending meetings and even taking time away from the outside.

The Wild Goose Meeting House has a full extensive menu, from delicious breakfast options and lunch favorites as well as many coffee options plus a full bar. Live events are also featured each month with a full list shown on the website and social media pages.

There really is something for everybody at The Wild Goose Meeting House and you’ll be greeted by the wonderful staff who will make sure to accommodate you.

For all the information about The Wild Goose Meeting House head to the website.