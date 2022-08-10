Wild Blue Cats, a nonprofit cat rescue and sanctuary in Colorado Springs, is holding its largest fundraiser of the year this week. Fancy Feast 2.2. Virtual Auction is a fun online event for everyone, and your participation is vital in helping save more precious kitties!

Those at the sanctuary created some fantastic baskets, and you will be able to bid on them starting at noon on Thursday. Sabrina Utter and Gen Matchette with Wild Blue Cats stopped by the studio to get everyone excited for the event!

Are you looking to participate? Click here!