Why we’re celebrating Salvation Army Week, transitional housing services and more

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Find out why we are celebrating Salvation Army Week, and how much support they give to our communities.

Why was National Salvation Army week started? And why they can’t survive without donations from you!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez