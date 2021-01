Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s Tuesday, and that means Life and Motivation Coach Eric Cabrera is here with another uplifting message. Today, he is focusing on the power of “me time”, and why we should all spend some time in self care.

