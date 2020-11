Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

In Colorado, sprained ankles is a common thing. If you are experiencing ankle and heel pain, perhaps it’s time to check in with the doctor.

This morning, Dr. Matthew Hinderland, Foot and Ankle Institute of Colorado, joins us with helpful information on the latest treatment.

To learn more, visit: FAIcolorado.com