Why knowing your doctor can be good for your health

Dr. Mark Tomasulo with Peakmed is back this morning to answer your questions and concerns regarding the health care system.

He also believes patients who have a good relationship with their doctor can lead to better health options and solutions.

If you have a question for Dr. Mark, you can email him at AskDrMark@Peakmed.com

You may also visit: http://www.Peakmed.com for more information.