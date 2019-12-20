Men are good at a lot of things, but how good are they when it comes to gift wrapping? Watch as the men battle it out for the title of Living Local’s Ultimate Gift Wrapper
Who will win our 2019 Gift Wrap Battle? Watch the guys give it a try
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Latest Local Stories
Living Local Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.