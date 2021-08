Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

A new Downtown spot is bringing the east coast to Colorado Springs!

White Pie specializes in Connecticut style pizza, but that’s not all they do!

Aside from a number of tasty dishes, they also offer happy hour from 3 pm – 6 pm and weekend brunch from 10 am – 2 pm!

Get down to White Pie and indulge!

For more information go to WhitePie.com