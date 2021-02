Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Many homeowners delayed their plans to sell at the same time that more buyers aimed to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates and purchase a home. With that, we saw the housing inventory drop even further.

Mark Eibner, 2021 President of Metro Brokers, joins us this morning to discuss the current real estate market.

To learn more, visit: MetroBrokersOnline.com